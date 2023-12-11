Showtime Linear Network to Be Rebranded on Jan. 8

NEW YORK—Following up on an announcement last summer that the long-time pay TV network Showtime would be rebranded, Paramount has announced that the Showtime linear network will be rebranded to Paramount+ with Showtime on January 8th, 2024.

Paramount announced in late June that the Showtime linear network would be rebranded to better align its streaming and TV efforts to create a multiplatform brand but did not provide a date for the rebrand.

As part of that effort, Showtime integrated its streaming offering into Paramount+ with the June 27 launch of the Paramount+ with Showtime plan priced at $11.99 a month.

With the name change, Showtime subscribers will have access to more premium storytelling with new Paramount+ Original series “Sexy Beast”, the upcoming second season of “Halo” and and the best of Paramount+ on January 8th.

The company said it will also be running campaigns on Showtime owned linear channels to promote the rebrand and the expanded programming.