Showtime Linear Network to Be Rebranded on Jan. 8
Paramount releases a launch date for the network rebrand to Paramount+ with Showtime
NEW YORK—Following up on an announcement last summer that the long-time pay TV network Showtime would be rebranded, Paramount has announced that the Showtime linear network will be rebranded to Paramount+ with Showtime on January 8th, 2024.
Paramount announced in late June that the Showtime linear network would be rebranded to better align its streaming and TV efforts to create a multiplatform brand but did not provide a date for the rebrand.
As part of that effort, Showtime integrated its streaming offering into Paramount+ with the June 27 launch of the Paramount+ with Showtime plan priced at $11.99 a month.
With the name change, Showtime subscribers will have access to more premium storytelling with new Paramount+ Original series “Sexy Beast”, the upcoming second season of “Halo” and and the best of Paramount+ on January 8th.
The company said it will also be running campaigns on Showtime owned linear channels to promote the rebrand and the expanded programming.
George Winslow
