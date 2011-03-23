Show Offers Career Launching Sessions



This year’s NAB Show will feature a Career Day for college students and entry-level job seekers. The 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. session is an annual presentation of the NAB Educational Foundation (NABEF) and will be held in the Las Vegas Hilton’s Ballroom C on Wednesday, April 13.



The program is designed to bring those looking for broadcasting employment opportunities with experienced broadcasting professionals and is produced in a partnership arrangement with the Broadcast Education Association and PinkSlip Mixers.



“Career Day unites more than 1,500 job seekers from all backgrounds and experience levels with recruiters from stations across the country," said Marcellus Alexander, president of the NABEF. “We are looking forward to helping these aspiring media professionals attain their career goals through the networking tools and informative sessions provided during this year's Career Day.”



Career Day participants will be instructed in the use of social media during job searches, “personal branding,” and other techniques for launching a broadcasting career in the four interactive sessions provided by the event.



“NAB Career Day, during the NAB Show, is one of the ‘must-attend’ events on the convention calendar,” said Adam Sandler, vice president of the Nevada Broadcasters Association. “No other similar event places such high-level broadcast talent together with local, national and international media companies looking to hire. If you are the best or looking for the best, you need to be there.”



