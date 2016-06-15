Shotoku Taps Srivastava as India Regional Sales Manager
Ashish Srivastava
KAWASKI, JAPAN—Shotoku Broadcast System, in an effort to expand its presence in India, has named Ashish Srivastava as its new regional sales manager. Srivastava has more than 16 years of experience in the broadcast industry, according to the company’s announcement.
Shotoku is a provider of manual and robotic camera support and virtual reality tracking.
Srivastava will be based in New Delhi.
