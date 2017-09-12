Shaffer Named Deputy Chief of Wireless Telecommunications Bureau

WASHINGTON—FCC Chairman Ajit Pai has announced the appointment of Dana Shaffer as deputy bureau chief and chief of staff of the Wireless Telecommunications Bureau. In her new position, Shaffer will work with Wireless Chief Donald Stockdale.

The Wireless Telecommunications Bureau develops and executes policies and procedures for licensing of all wireless services. The Bureau oversees nearly two million licenses, conducts auctions to award service licenses and manages the tower registration process.

Shaffer had most recently served as the FCC’s deputy managing director. She has held a number of other positions within the Commission, including deputy chief of the Enforcement Bureau; deputy chief of the Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau; and legal advisor to Commissioners Tate and McDowell. She joined the FCC in 2006.

Prior to joining the Commission she spend a decade as vice president and regulatory counsel for NextLink, LLC. During that time she also served as president of the Tennessee Telecommunications Association and the Southeastern Competitive Carriers Association.