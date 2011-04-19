SGL offers archive support for LTO-5 interoperable file system

Software Generation (SGL) has announced archive support for writing data to the LTO program (HP, IBM and Quantum) Linear Tape File System (LTFS).

This solution has the potential to significantly change broadcast workflows. Traditionally data is written to a media archive in a proprietary format, which means there is no interoperability between systems from different vendors. Additionally, stand-alone tape drives and archive libraries can only be controlled by archive management systems. However, this is no longer the case with the advent of LTFS.

Specific to the LTO-5 tape format and all future LTO tape formats, LTFS opens the gateway for full interoperability between different vendors.