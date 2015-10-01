SGL and Data Expedition Announce Integration

FAREHAM, ENGLAND—SGL has announced that its FlashNet content management software is now fully integrated with the ExpeDat Gateway for Amazon S3 from Data Expedition, Inc. The integration enables broadcasters and content owners to transfer data directly to Amazon Web Services at maximum speeds, which provides an additional means of storage and disaster recovery workflows.

FlashNet with ExpeDat enables files to be transferred to and from S3 at 700 Mbit/s. Once stored, data can be moved to Amazon Glacier using a standard AWS interface.

FlashNet’s rules-based implementation provides fully-automated data duplication across multiple storage layers and locations. The FlashNet archive can also track and record where material is at any given time and can alert third-party systems that content is available for download. With the FlashNet, users can also create additional rules to send materials directly to the cloud.

SGL is a provider of content archive and storage management software based in Fareham, England. Data Expedition delivers data transport technology.