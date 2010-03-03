SGI buys assets of COPAN Systems
SGI has purchased all the assets of COPAN Systems with the goal of expanding SGI's storage portfolio to include a highly scalable, energy-efficient enterprise massive array of idle disks (MAID) platform. COPAN storage solutions are designed to allow customers to access disk-to-disk and virtual tape library (VTL) capabilities for cost-effective management of large data environments.
