SGI announces ArcFiniti data archive

SGI has developed an integrated disk-based solution called ArcFiniti that targets the problem of unstructured, file-based data sprawl.

ArcFiniti provides high-performance network access that offers accessibility and long-term data integrity advantages over tape. Leveraging SGI technology to significantly reduce power consumption and ensure data integrity, ArcFiniti can scale to more than 1.4PB of usable storage in a single rack.

ArcFiniti features extreme density and dramatically lower power usage offering operational cost savings of more than 95 percent compared to other disk-based solutions. If also offers immediate and network-accessible access to protected archived data.

The primary disk cache is virtualized to the archive tier and managed in the background by an automated archive policy engine. All files are always available in an online state, ensuring that archive content is protected for long-term retention. The software proactively monitors the health of the hardware and the integrity of the data

ArcFiniti will be available in five factory-integrated configurations, ranging in size from 156TB to 1.4PB of usable archive capacity before compression. Powered by the Intel Xeon 5600 processor series, the solution is designed for easy ordering and deployment and is well-suited for easy access to offload archive data from existing data center infrastructures.