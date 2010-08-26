Sensio, Trident Team up on 3D for the Home

Sensio Technologies Inc. announced that Trident Microsystems Inc., a provider of 3D-capable set-top box and TV semiconductor solutions will integrate Sensio’s 3D technology into its system-on-chip (SoC) and discrete semiconductor solutions for the digital home entertainment environment. First among the Trident products to feature Sensio technology is the TV550 3D TV SoC, which will be followed by the release of new 3D chips, featuring Sensio 3D, for 3DTVs.



"Trident is the leader in 3D-TV technology. The upgrade of our FRC coprocessors and a front-end SoC with Sensio 3D will equip these products to support the highest quality in 3D broadcast and streaming video," said Christos Lagomichos, president of Trident Microsystems. "Our goal is to deliver an immersive visual 3D experience with cost-effective implementations, and by supporting Sensio's 3D technology, we can enable our customers to deliver an exceptional multimedia experience in the home."



Sensio 3D is a proprietary frame-compatible format for high-quality stereoscopic signal processing, easily integrated into TV products. Developed by Sensio more than 10 years ago and deployed in the field for seven years, the company says its technology has been used in all commercial live 3D events produced around the world, and is the only proprietary format recognized by the live 3D industry.



"Our vision is that 3D TV will one day be in every home, and the expansion of our network of OEM partners is bringing that day closer," said Nicholas Routhier, president at SENSIO. "Industry leaders such as Trident want the best 3D technology for their consumer products, and their choice of Sensio 3D is speeding the format's spread across the consumer market."