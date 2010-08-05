SENSIO to showcase 3-D technology

At IBC2010, SENSIO will demonstrate 3-D technology built into the products of the company’s partners, including IDC.

IDC's SFX 4104 satellite receiver has enabled distribution of live 3-D events to the SENSIO 3D Live Global Network of more than 700 screens in 33 countries around the world. The 2010 World Cup South Africa was shown in 475 cinemas thanks to this technology. SENSIO's 3-D solutions can also be viewed at the booths of other partners, including Gennum, Miranda Technologies, Teranex and Grass Valley.

SENSIO 3-D technology delivers visually lossless compression of stereoscopic 3-D HD video to enable 3-D broadcasts over standard 2-D infrastructures for presentation in cinemas and for home theaters. The technology is designed to operate smoothly with all existing and future 3-D projection technologies.



See SENSIO at IBC in the IDC exhibit, Stand 1.C29.

