Sencore Unveils AG 2700 ATSC RF Receiver For ATSC 1.0, 3.0
With ASI and IP outputs, the AG2700 enables MVPDs to retransmit channels
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.—Sencore today introduced the AG 2700 ATSC RF receiver that transforms signals into ASI and IP outputs to enable retransmission for MVPDs and other broadcast entities.
The AG 2700 supports legacy ATSC 1.0 and ATSC 3.0 with a software/license update that will soon be released. Support for both allows users to future-proof their retransmission reception infrastructure, ensuring compatibility with evolving industry standards, the company said.
The unit seamlessly integrates into a 2RU openGear frame or Sencore’s CRD 4900 frame. Both frames support up to 10 receivers per chassis, offering the density needed to receive all broadcast channels in most markets, it said.
The AG 2700 is equipped with full SNMP, a syslog interface, and an HTTP-based API, ensuring quick and easy integration into multichannel systems. For individual operators, the product offers an intuitive web user interface ensuring a user-friendly experience and immediate familiarity for existing Sencore product users, it said.
The device offers ATSC 1.0 (8VSB) Turn-around:
- Dual turn-around capabilities
- Receive ATSC 1.0 RF signals
- Demodulate the RF
- Transmit content via ASI and/or IP
- Distribute for retransmission purposes for cable, IPTV and direct-to-home satellite on existing systems.
The device will also soon offer ATSC 3.0 Turn-Around (coming soon with software/license update):
- Receive ATSC 3.0 RF signals
- Demodulate the RF
- Transmit content via IP
- Transmit to transcoding workflows or distribute for retransmission purposes for cable, IPTV and direct-to-home satellite on existing systems.
More information is available on the company’s website.
