Sencore Names Thomas Stingley President



SIOUX FALLS, S.D.: Sencore announced that its current president and CEO John Suranyi has been named a strategic advisor to the company. In his new role, Suranyi will transfer his day-to-day responsibilities, but will remain active on the Sencore board of directors. Thomas Stingley will be promoted from executive vice president to president and will be responsible for the day-to-day operations at Sencore.



Since joining Sencore as CEO in 2009, Suranyi has been instrumental in architecting a plan for the company while building an infrastructure and senior management team to ensure its successful execution.



Since joining Sencore in 2009, Stingley has served as Sencore’s executive vice president of sales and marketing, where he has been responsible for management of the company’s sales and distribution efforts. Prior to joining Sencore, Stingley served at Dish Network for 13 years, ultimately as executive vice president and a member of the executive team.



