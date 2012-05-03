Sencore Announces ProCare Training Program



SIOUX FALLS, S.D.: Sencore announced the launch of its ProCare training program. As the newest addition to Sencore’s ProCare customer support and professional services offering, the training program includes a variety of training courses that can be delivered on site at the customer’s facility or remotely via the Web.



The program will initially include courses focused on the company’s MRD 3187B modular receiver decoder, TSS series transport stream servers, and comprehensive VideoBRIDGE monitoring system probes and software. Sencore also offers an MPEG refresher course covering transport stream structure and MPEG standards and concepts, and an MPEG/IP course covering MPEG-over-IP video streaming concepts, standards, and applications.



Custom courses can also be designed based on customer requirements for specific products or technology topics. Additional topics will be added based on customer demand.





