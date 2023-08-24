Sencore Acquires Adtec Digital's Afiniti Platform

SIOUX FALLS, N.D.—Sencore has announced the acquisition of Adtec Digital's Afiniti platform in a deal that will expand Sencore’s broadcast solutions portfolio.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Sencore stressed that it is committed to further developing and supporting the Afiniti platform, accompanied by their ProCare support services.

“We are thrilled about this acquisition and firmly believe that it will deliver immense value to our customers, empowering them with cutting-edge technology and enhanced support to achieve their broadcasting goals," says Seth VerMulm, director of product management at Sencore.

The Afiniti platform features the highest-quality, lowest latency encode and decode functionalities available in the market today, Sencore said in announcing the deal.

The Afiniti platform supports up to 4K UHD resolutions at 4:2:2 10-bit, with full compatibility for HEVC, H.264, and MPEG2 video codecs. The modular design of Afiniti enables seamless customization, offering options for contribution-level encoding and decoding, ASI, IP, and SRT I/O, as well as multiplexing capabilities – all in one platform.

In addition to the powerful processing abilities of Afiniti, Sencore has ambitious plans to improve the platform's functionality by introducing Centra Gateway. This innovative software platform will provide users with full control over the Afiniti platform, simplifying the management and control of contribution encode and decode workflows, Sencore reported.