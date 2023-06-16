Senate to Hold Hearing for FCC Nominations June 22

WASHINGTON—The Senate Commerce Committee has announced it will hold its first hearing on the nomination of Anna Gomez to FCC Commissioner on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. ET. Gomez was nominated by President Biden in May after public advocate Gigi Sohn withdrew her nomination for consideration due to Congressional resistance.

The hearing will also take up the renominations of FCC Commissioners Brendan Carr and Geoffrey Starks, who were renominated by the Biden administration, as well as the nomination of Fara Damelin to FCC Inspector General. Damelin is currently chief of staff for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Office of Inspector General.

Gomez is a telecommunications attorney and currently serves as a Senior Advisor for International Information and Communications Policy in the Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy. Gomez served as the National Telecommunications and Information Administration Deputy Administrator from 2009 to 2013. She also served for 12 years in various positions at the FCC.

