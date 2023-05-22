President Biden Nominates Anna Gomez to FCC

WASHINGTON, D.C.—In a move that the White House hopes will break the deadlock on the FCC, President Joe Biden has announced that he will nominate Anna M. Gomez as a commissioner of the Federal Communications Commission.

The FCC has been deadlocked between two Democratic nominated commissioners and two Republican-nominated commissioners. Biden’s nomination of Gigi Sohn stalled in the Senate and she withdrew her name from consideration in March.

Gomez will still have to be confirmed by the Senate before she can join the FCC.

In the same announcement, Biden renominated Geoffrey Adam Starks for a second five year term as commissioner of the Federal Communications Commission and Brendan Carr for a second five year term.

In a statement FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel said, “I congratulate Anna Gomez on her nomination to serve as FCC Commissioner. She brings with her a wealth of telecommunications experience, a substantial record of public service, and a history of working to ensure the U.S. stays on the cutting edge of keeping us all connected.”

Anna M. Gomez is a telecommunications attorney with extensive experience in domestic and international communications law and policy. Gomez serves as a Senior Advisor for International Information and Communications Policy in the Bureau of Cyberspace and Digital Policy. Gomez served as the National Telecommunications and Information Administration Deputy Administrator from 2009 to 2013. She also served for 12 years in various positions at the Federal Communications Commission, including as Deputy Chief of the International Bureau and as Senior Legal Advisor to then-Chairman William E. Kennard. Gomez also served briefly as Counsel on the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation Subcommittee on Communication and as Deputy Chief of Staff of the National Economic Council during the Clinton Administration. Prior to joining the State Department in 2023, Gomez was a partner in Wiley LLP’s telecommunications media and technology group. Gomez also was Vice president for Federal and State Government Affairs at Sprint Nextel and an Associate at Arnold and Porter.

Born in Orlando, Florida, Gomez spent her childhood in Bogota, Colombia before her family relocated to New Jersey. She now resides in Virginia. Gomez earned her B.A. in Pre-Law from Pennsylvania State University and her J.D. from George Washington University Law School.

In a statement, NAB president and CEO Curtis LeGeyt said "NAB congratulates Anna Gomez on her nomination by President Biden to serve as an FCC Commissioner. Ms. Gomez possesses a wealth of experience in media and telecommunications, most notably from her service as acting administrator of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration during the nation’s transition to digital television. With Next Gen TV launching in markets around the country, if confirmed, Ms. Gomez can bring her demonstrated ability to work with industry, manufacturers and consumers to help ensure a smooth and expeditious transition for millions of Americans.

“We applaud the Biden Administration’s ongoing commitment to diversity and are eager to work with all the Commissioners on policies that better enable the broadcast industry to reflect the diverse communities we serve," LeGeyt added. "NAB looks forward to the confirmation process and learning more about Ms. Gomez’s commitment to the critical services local television and radio stations provide to their communities."

“NAB also congratulates Commissioners Carr and Starks on their renominations," LeGeyt also said. "Both have demonstrated an appreciation for the importance of a vibrant local broadcast industry, and a willingness to roll up their sleeves to better understand the impact posed by today's changed competitive landscape.”