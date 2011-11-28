Senate Commerce Sets Confirmation Hearing for FCC Nominees

WASHINGTON: The U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation has scheduled a hearing for Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. to consider the nominations of Jessica Rosenworcel and Ajit Varadaraj Pai, to be FCC commissioners.



“I am pleased to announce this important step in the confirmation process,” Committee Chairman Jay Rockefeller (D-W.V.) said. “These are exceptional nominees who will be effective advocates at the FCC. As we consider these nominations, I remain committed to working with my colleagues to address any concerns and move these nominations to a full Senate confirmation as expeditiously as possible.”



Rosenworcel and Pai were nominated by President Obama a month ago. Roxenworcel is senor telecom counsel for Rockefeller, and previously served the same role for Sen. Daniel Inouye (D-Hawaii).Pai is a partner with Jenner & Block LLP of Washington, D.C. He previously worked in the FCC Office of General Counsel.



Rosenworcel was nominated to take the seat being vacated by Michael Copps, who’s term expires at the end of this year. She was a legal advisor to Copps from 2003 to 2007. Pai will take the seat left vacant by Meredith Attwell Baker, who left the commission in May to work for Comcast.

~ Deborah D. McAdams



