SeeSense Launches With Expertise in Small Cameras



LONDON: SeeSense, a new company specializing in the sale of miniature camera systems as well as C and CS mount lenses has launched. Nigel and Jana Paine are the founders.



Toshiba Industrial Camera Systems in Switzerland has appointed SeeSense as an official distributor to develop their camera sales in Central and Eastern Europe and beyond.



SeeSense offers a special CS lens mount in place of the standard C-mount with Toshiba’s IK-HR1S HD-SDI single-CMOS camera, allowing it greater versatility. By converting the camera to CS-mount the camera has access to a much wider range of lenses, including wide aperture megapixel varifocals.



