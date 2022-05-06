Seervision, Canon Partner To Bring Video Production Automation to PTZ Camera Lineup

ZURICH—Camera automaton software specialist Seervision has partnered with Canon to offer integration of the Seervision Suite and Canon PTZ cameras, making the video production automation solution part of its PTZ camera lineup, the company said this week.

Integration of the software suite with Canon robotic cameras automates live video productions and opens up use of cameras to a new range of users in live and hybrid events, education and corporate settings.

“When Seervision introduced us to the solution they’ve developed, we were impressed by the quality of tracking and automation,” said Matthew Koshy, European product marketing specialist at Canon Europe.

“We see the integration of our PTZ cameras with the Seervision Suite as well-suited to a wide range of use cases, and it marks another step towards enabling our customers to be as flexible in their video production as they want to be.”

Saying the mission of the two companies is to make video production “effortless,” Conrad von Grebel, co-founder and product team lead at Seervision. noted the software suite and PTZ cameras complement each other. “Now, we are excited to bring out technology to new audiences through Canon’s PTZ customer base and start addressing their needs,” he said.