SeaChange unveils next-generation play-to-air systems

SeaChange International introduced additions to its MediaLibrary/MediaClient family of broadcast play-to-air solutions at IBC2010.

Now available, the new Universal MediaLibrary 7200 and the MediaClient 8200 are next-generation software, streaming and storage solutions that capitalize on SeaChange’s openness, versatility and reliability.

With these introductions, SeaChange transitions from its proprietary media file formats to supporting open-standard formats, including MXF and MOV, which extends the company’s product support for tapeless workflows including NLE and MAM systems.

The MediaClient 8200, the latest in the series of broadcast-quality modular software codecs, enables multiformat and multiresolution playout. Configurations include SD only and SD/HD; each provides MXF interoperability.

The Universal MediaLibrary 7200 is a 10GigE storage infrastructure for a range of applications, such as a content source for play-to-air servers, online archiving and nearline production storage.