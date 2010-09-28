SeaChange serves up 3-D content

SeaChange International has conducted several trials of its 3-D-compatible MediaServer 1200 server platform and MediaController Tool for the distribution of 3-D content. The company said its MediaServer 1200 works with broadcasters’ existing workflows to enable the smooth deployment of 3-D content management and playout services.

Previously, SeaChange participated in a live 3-D demonstration with various partners in June 2010 at the BroadcastAsia show in Singapore using its MediaClient 6000 series. SeaChange also brought its MediaServer 1200 to Singapore’s terrestrial broadcast TV station, MediaCorp, to capture Singapore’s National Parade Day in live 3-D.

The recording of this historic event in 3-D, MediaCorp used two units of the SeaChange MediaServer 1200 and the MediaController Tool, with the broadcast feed coming from two Panasonic 3-D cameras. Each SeaChange server was configured to record one of two 3-D channels, each having a right and a left input, in sync. Local system integrator Multimedia Maestro handled the installation of the equipment, which included technology from Evertz and Ross Video.

The stereoscopic content taken from the SeaChange MediaServers was edited on Avid Media Composer and other HD edit systems and will be used by the broadcaster for promotional and trial transmission purposes throughout the year.

The SeaChange MediaServer 1200 is a stand-alone, broadcast-quality video server that offers multiresolution and multiformat operation. With the MSV 1200, broadcasters can choose both their preferred broadcast automation system and their edit controller, including the new MediaController software from SeaChange. The MSV 1200 product line starts with two inputs and four outputs and can expand easily to four inputs and eight outputs, which facilitate higher channel density.