SCTE International Cable-Tec Games Competitors Announced

EXTON, Pa.— The Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE), a CableLabs subsidiary, has announced the competitors for this International SCTE Cable-Tec Games 2024.

The games are designed to showcase the talents and tech skills of local field employees. The best cable technicians from around the world who will be participating in the games were selected during months of competition among SCTE chapters across the United States and Canada.

This year 28 of the industry's most skilled field workers who will compete on the show floor inside the Georgia World Congress Center at SCTE TechExpo 2024 at 9:00 AM EDT on Thursday, September 26.

"SCTE recognizes the profound challenge of equipping our workforce with the skills to innovate and manage complex broadband infrastructures,” says Maria Popo, president and CEO of SCTE. “We must continue to create a broad network of skilled technical professionals, and the Games are one way we pause to celebrate our workforce.”

The Games have been an annual SCTE tradition since 1991. The medallions awarded in the Games are symbolic of the training that creates winners in the workplace. As is tradition, SCTE Chapters and Meeting Groups host Cable-Tec Games at all levels of the organization. Over 500 local, state and regional competitors participate to determine who will represent the chapter or region at the International Cable-Tec Games at TechExpo.

Representing their SCTE chapter, the competitors slated to compete in the 32nd International Cable-Tec Games will be: Josh Viviano, SoCal chapter; Juan Carlos Arreola Velasco, Golden Gate chapter; Jason Chapman, Rocky Mountain chapter; Scott Garren, Cascade Range chapter; Noah Collins, Snake River chapter; Rick McLachlin, Mt. Rainier chapter, Trey Barnes, North Central Texas chapter; Kyle Young, Sam Houston chapter; Daron Verbais, Gateway chapter; Jared Harpstrite, Lincoln chapter; Jeffrey Haak, Greater Chicago chapter, Mike DeZotell, Dakota Territory chapter; Blake Gesch, North Country chapter; Paul Burningham, Great Lakes chapter; Brian Hendricks, Central Indiana chapter; Brent Garren, Razorback chapter; Darius Mayland, Louisiana chapter; Steve Dinkins, Chattahoochee chapter; Nick Larson, Central Florida chapter; Chris Woehrle, Central Florida chapter; Jim Egloff, Bluegrass chapter; Nicolas Wentworth, Crystal Coast chapter; Lou Constantino, Eastern Pa chapter; Troy Jeuther, Penn-Ohio chapter; Bryan Johnson, NYC chapter; Jack Groat, New England chapter; Jesse Hofland, Ontario chapter; and, last year’s overall winner, Dosty Hedges, Cactus chapter.

Comcast has the most workers qualified for the Games this year with eleven competitors, and followed by Charter with seven. The workforces of Altice USA, Armstrong, Cable One, CFSSouth, Cogeco Cable, Conway Corp, Cox Communications, Madison Communications, Mediacom, and Midco will also be represented with a competitor in the Games.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This year’s winners from local cable games, typically held at chapter vendor shows or regional cable shows, will vie for the international gold, silver, and bronze awards in three categories: cable jeopardy, coax network event and fiber network event. The coax network event combines all the RF local cable game events: meter reading, cable splicing, drop connection, and MTDR. The fiber network event combines all the fiber local cable game events: fiber splicing, fiber termination and OTDR. Following the conclusion of the competition, event and overall honors will be presented on the Loft Stage, located on the floor of SCTE TechExpo24 in Zone E.