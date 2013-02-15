SCTE Cable-Tec Expo Heads to Atlanta Oct. 21-24

EXTON, PA.—The Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers says SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2013 will be held Oct. 21-24 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta.



The expo will move to October to eliminate a conflict with several European events.



“SCTE Cable-Tec Expo and the IBC conference and exposition in Amsterdam are the two must-attend fall events for cable executives,” said Mark Dzuban, president and CEO of SCTE. “Rather than force participants and attendees to divide their focuses between two events and two continents, we’ve taken a flexible approach that puts the needs of the industry first.”



Kevin Hart, senior vice president and chief technology officer of Cox Communications, serves as program committee chairman for SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2013. Hart is backed by two decades in the telecommunications and information technology industries, and he will leverage his background in IT, cable, telco and wireless to improve the event’s educational content.



Information about sponsorship opportunities is now available from SCTE’s Heather Gosciniak, and exhibitor registration will open soon. The Cable-Tec Expo 2013 website will also be live Feb. 25.



The annual engineering show brings together the cable operator, programmer and vendor communities to support SCTE’s educational goals through technical workshops, hands-on, technology-focused exhibits and industry peers.



