Scripps Appoints New President and CEO of the Scripps Howard Fund

CINCINNATI—Meredith Delaney has been appointed president and CEO of the Scripps Howard Fund, the philanthropic arm of The E.W. Scripps Company.

She will assume the new role on May 8 and succeeds Liz Carter, whose retirement was announced in January.

Delaney currently serves as director of philanthropic strategies for the Scripps Howard Fund, a public charity that supports philanthropic and journalism causes important to Scripps. She previously held the title of director of development. She has been with the Fund since 2017.

In partnership with Carter, Delaney has helped lead the Fund to increase the number of donors from under 1,000 in 2017 to 12,000 last year; developed and executed strategies to increase fundraising annually, from $1.2 million in 2017 to $10 million last year; and grew the "If You Give a Child a Book …" campaign to more than $1 million annually in the last two years.

"Since joining Scripps in 2017, Meredith has been a key member of the Fund's leadership team through a period during which the Fund focused efforts on making an even greater impact on the communities we serve," said Adam Symson, Scripps' president and CEO. "While leading our annual childhood literacy campaign, she has also led new initiatives to connect our stations with meaningful local causes that align our brands in order to maximize the benefit to our communities. I am confident that the Scripps Howard Fund will be in good hands – continuing to create informed and engaged communities across the country."

Delaney has helped the Fund serve Scripps' employees and local television stations with the launch of the Community Impact Campaign and Disaster Relief initiatives. In 2023, the Fund gave $2.3 million in communities served by Scripps.

"This job is incredibly gratifying," Delaney said. "When I see the impact we're making across our programs, I'm so inspired. It's truly a privilege to serve an organization so deeply rooted in a legacy of investing in journalism education, childhood literacy and caring for the communities that Scripps calls home."

Delaney is a seasoned fundraising executive, and her career has been devoted to mission-based, nonprofit work. Before coming to the Fund, she served in several senior development roles at the University of Cincinnati Foundation over 10 years, and she worked at United Way of Greater Cincinnati. She holds a master's in communications from University of Cincinnati, a bachelor's in journalism from the Reed College of Media at West Virginia University and a certification in Nonprofit Executive Leadership from the Lilly School of Philanthropy at Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis.