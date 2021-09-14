Screenweave To Introduce Cloud-Based Publishing Solution For OTT, Mobile At NAB Show

MINNEAPOLIS—Screenweave LLC, a Tightrope Media Systems company, will make the world debut of its self-named Screenweave content publishing platform, a cloud-based SaaS solution for managing, presenting and delivering video to consumers over the top and on mobile apps, at the 2021 NAB Show.

“For over two decades, Tightrope Media Systems has empowered community broadcasters to easily and efficiently bring their content to viewers on cable television and the web, OTT, and mobile devices,” said Steve Israelsky, president of Screenweave.

“Screenweave LLC was established to bring the same benefits to a broader range of organizations including schools, businesses, houses of worship, local governments and more," he continued. "While it shares the same core values and commitment to customer service as Tightrope, its formation as a separate company lets us leverage this rich experience while focusing on the unique needs of organizations for whom video is simply a powerful communications medium rather than their core business."

The publishing platform gives users the power and convenience needed to manage, distribute and promote content across digital platforms. It allows organizations to launch and manage their own branded video channels on iOS and Android mobile devices as well as OTT platforms like Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Android TV, the company said.

For VOD content, users simply upload video files and metadata from anywhere through Screenweave’s intuitive, web-based dashboard. Screenweave automatically transcodes the files to the required formats for each viewing platform and publishes the results across all content portals and apps. Content is dynamically sorted into collections through user-defined categories and metadata, making it easy for viewers to find topics of interest, the company said.

Live streams can also be scheduled and integrated seamlessly into customers’ channels for real-time viewing of meetings and events, it said.

More information is available on the company’s website .

See Screenweave in NAB Show booth N8207.