Scott Rogers Joins T-VIPS America as Director of Mid-America



MILLBURN, N.J.: T-VIPS America has appointed Scott Rogers director of Mid-America sales. Rogers has more than 19 years of professional sales experience in the broadcast television industry. In his new position, his responsibilities include expanding T-VIPS’ broadcast customer base--including station groups, independent stations, network operators and other key accounts through direct sales and channel marketing efforts--and developing new business sectors, such as stadium facilities and content providers. He will report directly to Janne T. Morstøl, President of T-VIPS America



Rogers was most recently Midwest regional sales manager for Harris. From 2001 to 2007, he served as regional sales manager for the North Central Region for Miranda Technologies.



T-VIPS focuses on broadcast video contribution, JPEG2000-based video transport over IP networks and transport stream processing and monitoring.



