Scott Receives TVBAwards Lifetime Achievement Honor

LONDON—TVBEurope is delighted to announce that Adrian Scott, the broadcasting industry veteran and owner of Bakewell House consultancy, is to be honoured with the Lifetime Achievement award at the TVBAwards on 22 October.

Adrian Scott

Adrian’s influence on the industry has been significant, earning him the deserved reputation as one of the brightest and most astute experts in our field, who has played no small part in the development and promotion of game-changing innovations and technology.

He helped to open the industry’s eyes to the world of newsroom computer systems; played evangelist to the concept of non-linear editing, automated playout, video servers and asset management throughout the world; and was a founder and European chair of the Global Society for Asset Management (G-SAM).

Through this latter role, and via his championing work as a journalist and conference producer and chair, helped to highlight the importance of metadata and asset management to the future of our industry.

Adrian will be honoured at the second annual TVBAwards on Thursday 22 October at London’s Bloomsbury Ballroom. To book your tickets, click here.