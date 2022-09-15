Scott Keenan Named VP, News Director at CBS Stations’ Dallas-Fort Worth Properties

DALLAS—Veteran CBS journalist Scott Keenan has been named vice president and news director at CBS News and Stations’ local businesses in Dallas-Fort Worth, including KTVT-TV (CBS 11), KTXA-TV (TXA 21), the CBS News DFW streaming channel and CBSDFW.com.

Keenan is assuming his new role after having served as the Dallas-based bureau chief for the CBS News southern bureaus since 2006. Keenan has overseen the Network’s news bureaus in Dallas, Houston and Atlanta, which cover news stories in 13 states.

Keenan’s new position marks a return to KTVT, where he served as the station’s assistant news director from 2004-06.

“Scott’s outstanding professional experience in North Texas, both as an executive with CBS News and here at CBS 11, his thoughtful approach to leadership and his commitment to innovation make him ideally suited to serve as our news director,” explained Raquel Amparo, president and general manager of CBS Dallas-Fort Worth. “We are excited to have him coming back to our newsroom and helping us deliver on our commitment to serving our viewers across our broadcast, streaming and digital platforms.”

“I have had the pleasure of working with Scott for many years, going back to my time as the news director at KTVT,” said Adrienne Roark, president of CBS Stations. “He is a tremendous journalist and a true difference maker. I am so pleased, personally and professionally, that he is continuing his nearly 30-year career with CBS as our Dallas-Fort Worth news director.”

Keenan will be succeeding Laurie Passman, who in June transitioned to the newly created role of director of special content for CBS News DFW.

Prior to moving to Dallas-Fort Worth in 2004, Keenan spent eight years in various roles with WBBM, the CBS Station in Chicago. He also spent three years as a Chicago-based field producer for CBS News. Overall, he has been a member of the CBS family for 28 years.

Keenan’s background also includes two years with WGN-TV in his hometown of Chicago.