ScheduALL relocates to larger facilities to support increased business

ScheduALL, a provider of resource management software tools, has moved its headquarters in Hollywood, FL, to larger offices and engineering space in the same town.

The new headquarters allows for greater collaboration and brainstorming among the staff and includes an on-site training center to host customers for product certification as well as client labs that will provide feedback for product development. The company said it is now hiring in departments of development, project management, professional services, sales and marketing.

The new headquarters is located at 200 South Park Road, Suite 250, Hollywood, FL, 33021. Phone numbers and customer contacts remain the same.

Among the company’s latest software innovations are an Enterprise Resource Management (ERMa) suite to handle administrative activities and AVvA, a free, Web-based platform, which allow businesses to collaborate in real time and embrace nonlinear workflows. With AVvA, freelancers, equipment providers, truck companies and others can make their services, resources and specific pricing available selectively or to the entire AVvA partner network at no cost.

The company said that the release of these new products and the maturity of ScheduALL’s core technologies have resulted in quarterly growth in 2010: Revenue was up 33 percent in Q2 2010 over 2009, up 55 percent in Q3 and up 23 percent in Q4.