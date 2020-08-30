SBE’s Ennes Educational Foundation Announces Five Scholarship Recipients

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.—The Society of Broadcast Engineers’ Ennes Educational Foundation Trust has awarded five scholarships for 2020. The recipients were chosen from applications received by July 1, 2020, from the previous 12 months.

The Harold E. Ennes Scholarship, Robert D. Greenberg Scholarship, John H. Battison Founder's Scholarship and newly created Gino Ricciardelli Scholarship are awarded to individuals interested in pursuing or continuing an education in broadcast engineering and technology. The Youth Scholarship is specifically for a graduating high school senior interested in broadcast engineering as a career. Each scholarship awarded this year is for $2,500.

SBE President Wayne Pecena, CPBE, 8-VSB, AMD, DRB, CBNE, said, “The SBE has an ongoing focus on education, and the Ennes Scholarships are yet another piece of the overall education effort. We look forward to seeing the great progress of these five budding engineers as they further their education goals with the assistance of the Ennes Educational Foundation Trust.”

Recipients of the scholarships are:

Harold E. Ennes Scholarship—Chris Gamelin of Middletown, Conn.

Robert D. Greenberg Scholarship—Jon Sanelli of Albertson, N.Y.

John H. Battison SBE Founder's Scholarship—Ismail Otu, CRO, CTO, Charlotte, N.C.

Gino Ricciardelli Scholarship—Sadie Levy, New York

Youth Scholarship—Isaiah Dickson, Brookhaven, Pa.