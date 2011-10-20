SBE University Expands Curriculum



It’s fall, but the next semester is just starting at SBE University, which is ringing its school bell and advertising new courses for the well-educated broadcast engineer.



The latest online course is “The New Lifecycle of Media — IP- and File-Based Architecture and Workflows,” with professor Gary Olson leading the class.



A release describes the course as covering “all the technical considerations that need to be taken into account in a file-based architecture, the changing roles and responsibilities engineers will have in designing and maintaining these new systems, new jobs or roles that are necessary in handling media in this architecture, and the changes in workflow and business processes.”



The course may have the most relevance to TV engineers, but you can read the syllabus yourself to see if it fits your own interests.



Olson is a media technology specialist.



The de facto dean of SBE University, society President Ralph Hogan, said of the new offering, “This course will prove valuable in helping broadcast engineers keep up with today’s ever-changing environment.”



Pricing is $99 for SBE members and $139 for nonmembers.



-- Radio World



