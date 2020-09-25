SBE Technology Award Goes to multiCAM AirBridge

MONTREUIL, France—The Society of Broadcast Engineers has presented its annual SBE Technology Award to multiCAM for the company’s AirBridge remote guest manager platform.

The SBE Technology Award is given to a new or innovative technical product or idea that furthers the science of broadcast engineering, per SBE.

The multiCAM AirBridge is a video solution for including remote guests in shows or conferences. It can have up to four guests live at the same time, and up to 12 guests on the waiting list. Operators send a link to the guests, and once the link is open the guest is connected to the show with the host’s permission.

Additional features of the AirBridge include video call-in management with queue and compatibility with A/V standards (AoIP in/out, NDI/SDI outputs). It also allows users control video settings or remote guests, automate mix-minus audio of all participants, adjust audio delay for each guest’s connection and send video program to guests.

“multiCAM continues a long succession of technology innovators who have identified and fulfilled a technical need in broadcast or multimedia technology,” said Wayne Pecena, SBE president.