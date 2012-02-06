SBE Plans Leadership Course



WASHINGTON: Leadership isn’t just for management anymore.”



So says SBE President Ralph Hogan, announcing the dates for the annual SBE Leadership Development Course. It’s set for Atlanta and will take place over three days, July 31–Aug. 2.



Cost is $590 for SBE members and $640 for others. Registration deadline is July 13.



Instructing is Rodney Vandeveer, a professor of organizational leadership and supervision at Purdue University. He’ll talk about the function and nature of leadership, leading change, generational differences in the workplace and managing conflict. Participants will have their leadership style assessed to help broadcast engineers them know their behaviors and actions, and learn how to communicate more effectively.



“The SBE has long been committed to helping broadcast engineers improve their skills as leaders and managers," Hogan stated in the announcement.



-- Radio World



