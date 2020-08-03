SBE National Meeting Goes Virtual

INDIANAPOLIS—The Society of Broadcast Engineers has announced that its 56th SBE National Meeting, which was scheduled to take place in Liverpool, N.Y., from Sept. 22-23, has been changed to a virtual event because of restrictions related to COVID-19.

The annual meeting was to be held in conjunction with SBE 22 Broadcast & Technology Expo, a regional event that would have included a media equipment and services tradeshow, as well as a series of technical sessions. While the national meeting will still take place, the tradeshow has been cancelled.

The virtual version of the event will combine the SBE Annual Membership Meeting with the awards ceremony that would have been part of the Annual SBE National Awards Dinner, with the new date set for Sept. 23 at 7 p.m. ET. The will include the induction of officers and directors that are expected to be elected in August, the presentation of individual and chapter awards, and the induction of two SBE Fellows, James Leifer, CPBE, and Ralph Beaver, CBT.

The SBE Board of Directors will meet virtually on Sept. 22 at 6 p.m. ET.

In addition, the annual Fellows Breakfast will be held virtually on Sept. 23 at a time to be announced later.