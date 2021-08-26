SBE Elects Andrea Cummis as President
She is the first woman elected to hold the office
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.—The Society of Broadcast Engineers has announced the results of the 2021 election for the national board of directors and that Andrea Cummis, CBT, CTO, has been elected as the society's president.
Cummis, who is the chief technical officer of PBS39/WLVT-TV, in Bethlehem, Penn., is the first woman to be elected to hold the office. She is a member of SBE Chapter 15 in New York City.
“I look forward to serving the Society and its members,” president elect Cummis said. “President Wayne Pecena has led the society through an interesting and unusual time, and as everyone looks forward to a return to normal, I'm pleased that the society is still growing and thriving. I’m eager to work with the Board of Directors and the membership so we can expand our membership and outreach to the media professionals among us.”
Others serving one-year terms as officers, which begin on Oct. 11, 2021, are:
- Vice President: Ted Hand, CPBE, 8-VSB, AMD, ATSC3, DRB; Chapter 45 Charlotte; Charlotte, N.C.
- Secretary: Kevin Trueblood, CBRE, CBNT; Chapter 90 Southwest FL; Ft. Myers, Fla.
- Treasurer: Jason Ornellas, CBRE, CRO; Chapter 43 Sacramento; Sacramento, Calif.
Serving two-year terms on the board of directors, which also begin Oct. 11 are:
- Zhulieta Ibisheva, CBTE, CBT; Chapter 50 Hawaii; Honolulu, Hawaii
- Jeff Juniet, CBTE; Chapter 42 Central Florida; Casselberry, Fla.
- Charles “Ched” Keiler, CPBE, 8-VSB, CBNE; Chapter 53 South Florida; Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.
- Geary S. Morrill, CPBE, AMD, CBNE; Chapter 91 Central Michigan; Saginaw, Mich.
- David Ratener, CPBE, CBNT; Chapter 16 Seattle; Seattle, Wash.
- Dan Whealy, CBTE; Chapter 96 Rockford; Sumner, Iowa
The national board of directors of the SBE is responsible for the development of policy and determines the programs and services the society provides to its more than 5,000 members. Those elected will begin their terms on Oct. 11, 2021, during the SBE Membership Meeting and Awards Presentation. They will join the other six directors who have another year remaining in their terms:
- Stephen Brown, CPBE, CBNT; Chapter 80 Fox Valley; Appleton, Wisc.
- Roswell Clark, CPBE, CBNT; Chapter 39 Tampa Bay Area; Clearwater, Fla.
- Kirk Harnack, CBRE, CBNE; Chapter 103 Nashville; Nashville, Tenn.
- Thomas McGinley, CPBE, AMD, CBNT; Chapter 16 Seattle; Missoula, Mont.
- Shane Toven, CPBE, DRB, CBNE; Chapter 43 Sacramento; Antelope, Calif.
- Fred Willard, CPBE, 8-VSB, CBNT; Chapter 37 District of Columbia; Washington, DC
Wayne Pecena, CPBE, 8-VSB, ATSC3, AMD, DRB, CBNE, of College Station, Texas, continues serving on the board as immediate past president.
