SBE Certification Fees to Rise Slightly in January

INDIANAPOLIS: Society of Broadcast Engineer fees for certification and recertification will bump up slightly on Jan. 1. The SBE said fees for members will increase $2 or $3 depending on the level of certification. Non-member rates also go up.



The Society also reminded engineers that the deadline for applying to take exams in February is Dec. 31. The application forms are here, and can be e-mailed. That round of exams will be held at local chapters. The next round after that will be at the spring NAB show.



And Dec. 31 is the renewal deadline for engineers whose certification expires on Jan. 1, 2011. Recertification applications also are available on the SBE website. -- from Radio World

