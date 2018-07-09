SBE Announces Location, Dates for 2018 National Meeting

SBE Chapter 11 will host the 54th SBE National Meeting Oct. 2-3, the Society of Broadcast Engineers has announced.

The event will be located in the Boston suburb of Danvers, Mass., at the Doubletree by Hilton Boston North Shore and held in conjunction with the annual Media Resource Expo on Oct. 3. According to the SBE, “the MRE includes a media equipment and services tradeshow and multiple technical sessions of interest to all media engineers, technicians, post-production, A/V and media IT professionals.”

The SBE National Meeting will be held in the afternoon of Oct. 2, and the one-hour SBE Annual Membership Meeting will be webcast live.

The SBE Annual Awards Reception and Dinner is scheduled for Oct. 3. Reservations are required and cost $16. The dinner program will conclude with the presentation of the Fellow honor to Jerry Massey.