SBE Announces Broadcast Engineer Awards

The Society of Broadcast Engineers has recognized Al Grossniklaus with its SBE Broadcast Engineer of the Year Award and Steve Lampen, SBE Educator of the Year. Both honorees will be presented the coveted awards at the SBE National Meeting in September along with other honored chapters and members.

Left to right: Al Grossniklaus, Steve Lampen

"SBE members are often in the forefront of industry advancements; therefore it is important that their hard work is acknowledged annually. It is with great pleasure that we recognize the achievements of these top-performing chapters and individual members," said SBE President Vincent Lopez, CEV.



SBE Broadcast Engineer of the Year Al Grossniklaus, P.E., CBNT is director of engineering for WTHR-TV in Indianapolis, Ind. He is responsible for the overall technical performance, operations, engineering maintenance, information systems and services and physical plant of WTHR and associated stations. Earlier this summer, WTHR was recognized with the 2011 Edward R. Murrow Award for Overall Excellence, presented by the Radio and Television Digital News Association.



Grossniklaus is recognized for making significant contributions to the field of broadcast engineering through his work at WTHR and for furthering the goals and objectives of the SBE.



SBE Educator of the Year Steve Lampen, CBRE travels extensively each year on behalf of his employer, Belden, Inc. While representing the Belden line, Steve is known as one of the most interesting and effective speakers in the business, utilizing his knowledge and humor in visits to SBE chapters, presentations at Ennes Workshops and other meetings of broadcast engineers.



Nautel will be awarded the SBE Technology Award for its Advanced User Interface (AUI) and associated productivity technologies. John Davis, CBNT, will be presented with the Best Technical Article Award for "Choosing a Network Switch for Audio-over-IP". The article was published in the April 2011 edition of Radio magazine.



Chapter 24, Madison, Wis. is being recognized for their achievements with three awards including Best Chapter Website, Best Regional Convention and Best Chapter Newsletter.



Individual award recipients and SBE chapters will be recognized on September 28 in Columbus, Ohio during the SBE National Meeting. The event is being held in conjunction with the Ohio Broadcast Engineering Conference, sponsored by the Ohio Association of Broadcasters.



