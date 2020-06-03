SBE Accepting Applications for New Executive Director

INDIANAPOLIS—The Society of Broadcast Engineers announced that it will be accepting applications for the position of executive director through June, as the organization has posted the position to several job boards that cater to those working in the association/nonprofit sector.

John Poray, who had been SBE’s executive director for 28 years, is expected to retire on Dec. 31. Joe Snelson, a past national president for SBE, was appointed by SBE President Wayne Pecnea to chair the SBE Executive Director Search Committee.

Part of the work of the committee was to develop a job description and requirements for the executive director position, which were approved in April. The description calls for a “visionary with a proven track record of management skills who will continue to lead SBE forward in a time of rapid change in the broadcast and telecommunications industry. The executive director is expected to develop plans and strategies with the Board that will ensure the long-term sustainability of the organization and to develop and promote services for the benefit of SBE members.”

Additional responsibilities included in the job description were managing the administration of SBE, implementing board policies, serving as primary contact with industry partners, promoting the society’s advocacy program and building industry and governmental alliances, as well as serving as the treasurer of the Ennes Educational Foundation Trust.

Qualified candidates can apply by sending a resume and cover letter to Search Committee Chair at Executivedirectorsearch@sbe.org by June 30. Initial interviews are expected to begin in July.

The hope, according to SBE, is to have a final candidate to present to the Board of Directors for approval by Sept. 22 during the SBE National Meeting in Syracuse, N.Y. The target start date for the new executive director is no later than Jan. 1, 2021.