Satellite Update – May 5, 2011
From FCC Report SAT-00776:
- •The FCC granted Intelsat New Dawn Company special temporary authority (STA) for 30 days to conduct in-orbit testing of Intelsat New Dawn at 23.1 degrees East Longitude (EL). Intelsat is allowed to operate the communications payload on Intelsat New Dawn at that location using 3625-4200 MHz, 10950-11200 MHz and 11450-11700 MHz (space-to-Earth) and 5850-6500 MHz and 14000-14500 (Earth-to-space). Telemetry, tracking and telecommand necessary to support in orbit testing at 23.1 degrees EL and to drift Intelsat New Dawn to its designated location at 32.8 degrees EL after testing is complete is authorized using 3947.5 MHz, 3950 MHz, 3952.5 MHz, 11198 MHz and 11452 MHz (space-to-Earth) and 6173.7 MHz and 6176.3 MHz (Earth-to-space).
- •SES Americom received STA for 30 days to operate AMC-4 at 67 degrees west longitude with a 0.1-degree change in the azimuth of the satellite's North American beam from the azimuth previously authorized.
