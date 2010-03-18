Satellite Update - March 18, 2010
From FCC Report SAT-00672 [PDF]:
- • SES Americom requested authority to construct, launch and operate C- and Ku-band satellite SES-1 at 101 degrees West Longitude (WL). It would be used for fixed satellite service (FSS) and Direct-to-Home (DTH) service. SES-1 will replace AMC-4, currently at that location. In addition to the C- and Ku-band payloads, SES requested authority to construct and launch a 17/24 GHz broadcasting satellite service (BSS) payload on the satellite. The payload would be capable of operation in the 24.75-25.25 GHz (Earth-to-space) and 17.3-17.8 GHz (space-to-Earth) frequency bands. SES did not seek operational authority for the 17/24 GHz payload at this location. DISH Operating LLC requested special temporary authority (STA) for 180 days, commencing May 3, 2010, to relocate EchoStar 7 from 118.9 degrees WL to 118.8 degrees WL and to continue operating the DBS payload aboard the satellite while moving it. This information is from FCC Report SAT-00671 [PDF], which also has information on transfer of control applications for two Intelsat North America satellites, Intelsat 603 and Galaxy 27.
From Order and Authorization DA 10-407 [PDF]:
- • The FCC granted, in part, Dish Operating LLC's application to construct, launch, and operate a new DBS satellite EchoStar 14 at 118.9 degrees WL. It will be colocated with EchoStar 7 and increase Dish's capacity to provide HDTV and local-into-local programming.
- • The FCC granted DirecTV Enterprises LLC's request for STA to conduct telemetry, tracking and telecommand (TT&C) operations using 29255.00 MHz and 29497.00 MHz for command uplinks, and 18302.25 MHz and 18302.75 MHz for telemetry downlinks, during the drift of the DirecTV 12/RB-2A satellite to its authorized 102.765 degree WL orbital location. Intelsat North America received STA to operate TT&C frequencies to relocate Galaxy 27 from 129.0 degrees WL to 45.10 degrees east longitude. Dish Operating LLC was granted STA, for 60 days commencing March 20, 2010, to conduct in-orbit testing of EchoStar 14 at 138.5 degrees WL using the 12.1-12.7 GHz and 17.3-17.8 GHz frequency bands and once testing is complete, to operate TT&C frequencies to drift EchoStar 14 to its assigned 118.9 degree WL orbital location.
