Satellite Update - June 24, 2010

From FCC Report SAT-00699:

* SkyTerra Subsidiary LLC amended its application requesting modification of its authorization for the MSAT-2 mobile satellite service (MSS) satellite to include a request to extend the authorization from August 21, 2010 to Dec. 31, 2011. ViaSat filed an amendment changing the orbital location of its proposed new Ka-band satellite Viasat-89 from 89.1 degrees west longitude (WL) to 88.9 degrees WL. Viasat-89 will use the 18.3-18.8 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 28.1-28.6 GHz (Earth-to-space) frequency bands to provide fixed satellite services (FSS) to the contiguous United States. ViaSat also proposed using Viasat-89 to serve parts of South America using 28.1-28.6 GHz and 29.5-30.0 GHz (Earth-to-space) and 18.3-18.8 GHz and 19.7-20.2 GHz (space-to-Earth).

* PanAmSat filed a "Petition for Specific Authority under Section 25.161(c)" to retain authority to operate at the 72 degree east longitude (EL) orbital location on the same C-band and Ku-band frequencies Intelsat 4 used at that location before it was de-orbited in January 2010. The frequencies requested are conventional C-band frequencies and Ku-band frequencies in the 11.45-11.7 GHz, 12.25-12.75 GHz, and 14.0-14.5 GHz bands. Intelsat requested special temporary authority (STA) to begin drifting Intelsat 706 from 54.85 degrees EL to 72.1 degrees EL beginning July 1, 2010.

* Sirius XM Radio requested STA for 180 days to continue to operate eight satellite digital audio radio service (SDARS) terrestrial repeaters with an average EIRP up to 2,000 Watts each in the 2320-2345 MHz SDARS band at various locations throughout the United States.

From FCC Report SAT-00:

* The FCC granted SES Americom STA, for 60 days, to drift AMC-2 to 78.95 degrees WL. SES Americom is allowed to conduct telemetry, tracking and telecommand (TT&C) operations with the satellite and to operate it in conventional C- and Ku- bands from 78.95 degrees WL. Hughes Network Systems LLC filed a $3 million bond, payable to the U.S. Treasury, as required by its authorization to launch and operate a satellite at 107.1 degrees WL.

* Also look for actions withdrawing STAs from Sirius XM Radio.