S&P: Digital Advertising Could Reach 75% of Total U.S. Advertising by 2025

NEW YORK—Despite recent turmoil in the banking sector that has roiled the financial markets, S&P Global Ratings have revised upwards their economic growth and ad forecasts based on a prediction that the expected economic recession in Q2 2023 and Q3 will be shallower than expected.

The new ad forecasts also include the prediction that digital advertising could pass a significant milestone in 2025 by accounting for three quarters of all U.S. advertising.

“We believe visibility into current advertising trends is limited as advertisers remain cautious on the outlook for consumer spending and continue to make spending decisions closer to airtime,” said Naveen Sarma, senior director, U.S. Media & Telecom, S&P Global Ratings. “In our opinion, the U.S. advertising ecosystem is behaving exactly as one would expect it would act if it believed that we were heading into a macroeconomic recession.”

S&P Global Ratings is reporting that its economists updated their expectations for U.S. GDP growth to 0.7% in 2023 and 1.2% in 2024, expecting a very shallow recession during 23Q2 and 23Q3. As a result, S&P raised its 2023 U.S. ad forecast by 20 basis points to 2.8% reflecting that any recession in 2023 will be shallower than previously expected.

It also raised its estimates for radio and local TV to a decline of 10% for radio and a decline of 17.1% for local TV in 2023.

(Image credit: S&P Global Ratings)

The new ad forecasts are: