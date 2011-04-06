SAN Solutions ArtiSAN serves as Xserve replacement

SAN Solutions has announced that its ArtiSAN Metadata Controller can act as a cost-effective alternative to the recently discontinued Apple Xserve enterprise metadata controller platform. ArtiSAN MDC enables broadcast and post-production facilities to centralize existing storage volumes and bring together all content into a shared environment, affording quick and easy access to media files.

The ArtiSAN MDC is part of the ArtiSAN Application Platform.

See SAN Solutions at the 2011 NAB Show in Booth SU3725.