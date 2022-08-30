Samsung TV Plus Relaunches With New Content, New Look
By George Winslow published
The relaunch is part of Samsung’s efforts to invest and expand its FAST streaming business as an alternative to traditional pay TV offerings
NEW YORK—Samsung Electronics America has relaunched Samsung TV Plus, its free ad-supported TV (FAST) and video on-demand service reaching 24 countries and 465 million devices globally across TV and mobile with new programming and partnerships.
First launched in 2015, Samsung TV Plus has seen 100% growth in consumer viewing, including nearly 3 billion hours streamed by highly engaged users across the globe over the last year, the company reported.
The FAST service delivers over 220 channels in the U.S., over 1,600 channels globally, and over 50 owned & operated channels spanning news, sports, entertainment and more worldwide.
Samsung said that the new global Samsung TV Plus offering highlights the companies commitment to invest and expand its FAST offerings, which are increasingly serving as a comprehensive pay TV alternative.
“As an early player in the free ad-supported streaming TV space with unrivaled expertise across hardware, software and services at a truly global scale, Samsung TV Plus has become a top viewing destination for consumers around the globe,” said Won-Jin Lee, president and head of the service business team at Samsung Electronics. “We are thrilled to recognize the massive growth we’ve achieved so far across 24 countries and over 1,600 channels globally. Samsung TV Plus’ new brand signifies our continued investment into the future of FAST.”
The company has also unveiled a new brand identity that is being rolled out globally across Samsung Smart TVs, mobile apps, and web. The rebrand, led by UK-based brand agency Dixon Baxi, is inspired by the Samsung TV Plus cross-device experience.
“Our new look, programming and partnerships come at a time when many consumers are overwhelmed by a myriad of monthly bills and subscriptions. We are proud not only to manufacture quality devices, but ones that provide additional value through instant and free access to entertainment spanning movies, music, news, art, gaming, health and more,” said Sang Kim, senior vice president of product and marketing at Samsung Electronics.
New programing and partnerships for Samsung TV Plus include:
- Premium Content: With Samsung’s commitment to deliver more premium content for free, it continues to strengthen its partnerships with A+E Networks, The E.W. Scripps Company and BBC Studios, including launching the global auto franchise, Top Gear. The channel marks BBC’s 5th channel that has launched on Samsung TV Plus, including BBC Home, BBC Food, Classic Doctor Who and Antiques Roadshow UK. Additionally, fans can now watch their favorite crime dramas like Law & Order Special Victims Unit, NCIS, Chicago Fire, and more on ION from Scripps Networks. Also expanding content for viewers with an eye for design, Samsung and A+E Networks deliver all things home, décor, style, food, and more with the Home.Made.Nation channel, Samsung reported.
- Expansive News Offering: Samsung TV Plus offers viewers an impressive lineup of the best programming in television news, carrying all four major live FAST broadcasters, ABC News Live, CBS News, LiveNOW from FOX, and NBC News NOW, and features content from every genre and region. From Bloomberg TV+ UHD to Cheddar News to Telemundo, there is something for every type of news consumer. In addition to delivering national and international news coverage, Samsung TV Plus has launched an expansive initiative to bring live, local news and weather to consumers around the US. Today, the service offers local news programming tailored to viewers’ local region across more than 40 DMAs.
- Expanded VOD Library: With an already expansive library with plans to double it in 2023 Samsung TV Plus will tap new and expanded partnerships with Lionsgate, Vice Media, and others to deliver blockbuster hits.
- Commitment to owned and operated channels: As consumers turn to Samsung TV Plus for its exclusive, owned and operated (O&O) channels, this fall, Ride or Drive, the first auto-focused channel will launch on the platform to offer even more automotive content for car fans. Samsung Showcase, a channel featuring marquee content including concerts, events and special programming, will also join the growing network of Samsung channels. To ensure the platform continues to anticipate and deliver on consumer favorites, TV veteran Andy Singer – who previously held senior roles at content studio, Alkemy X, Travel Channel, DIY Network, and HGTV – has joined Samsung TV Plus as Head of Content.
- Exclusive Premieres: With an ever-expanding variety of content, studio and production partners, Samsung brings viewers FAST-first content premieres, including an exclusive 2-minute sneak peek release of Prime Video's highly anticipated The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series, an exclusive, uncut version of Demi Lovato’s Vevo Official Live Performance, Vevo’s bespoke artist series which captures some of the biggest artists in the world, giving fans a fresh and unique look at some of their best loved tracks; and EstrellaTV’s new mockumentary, “Norteados con Don Cheto”, the company reported.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.