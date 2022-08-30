Samsung TV Plus Relaunches With New Content, New Look

NEW YORK—Samsung Electronics America has relaunched Samsung TV Plus, its free ad-supported TV (FAST) and video on-demand service reaching 24 countries and 465 million devices globally across TV and mobile with new programming and partnerships.

First launched in 2015, Samsung TV Plus has seen 100% growth in consumer viewing, including nearly 3 billion hours streamed by highly engaged users across the globe over the last year, the company reported.

The FAST service delivers over 220 channels in the U.S., over 1,600 channels globally, and over 50 owned & operated channels spanning news, sports, entertainment and more worldwide.

Samsung said that the new global Samsung TV Plus offering highlights the companies commitment to invest and expand its FAST offerings, which are increasingly serving as a comprehensive pay TV alternative.

“As an early player in the free ad-supported streaming TV space with unrivaled expertise across hardware, software and services at a truly global scale, Samsung TV Plus has become a top viewing destination for consumers around the globe,” said Won-Jin Lee, president and head of the service business team at Samsung Electronics. “We are thrilled to recognize the massive growth we’ve achieved so far across 24 countries and over 1,600 channels globally. Samsung TV Plus’ new brand signifies our continued investment into the future of FAST.”

The company has also unveiled a new brand identity that is being rolled out globally across Samsung Smart TVs, mobile apps, and web. The rebrand, led by UK-based brand agency Dixon Baxi, is inspired by the Samsung TV Plus cross-device experience.

(Image credit: Samsung TV Plus)

“Our new look, programming and partnerships come at a time when many consumers are overwhelmed by a myriad of monthly bills and subscriptions. We are proud not only to manufacture quality devices, but ones that provide additional value through instant and free access to entertainment spanning movies, music, news, art, gaming, health and more,” said Sang Kim, senior vice president of product and marketing at Samsung Electronics.

New programing and partnerships for Samsung TV Plus include: