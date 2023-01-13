Samsung TV Plus Bulks Up Its Programming Menu with The Biggest Loser Channel

Samsung’s free streaming service Samsung TV Plus has added new channels, movies and TV programming to its programming lineup, a move that includes the launch of The Biggest Loser Channel.

The move adds The Biggest Loser Channel to nearly 250 channels on the service that are available for free in the U.S. on millions of Samsung Smart devices, via the Samsung TV Plus app on 2016-2022 Samsung TVs, the mobile app available on all galaxy devices, and the web: