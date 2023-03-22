Samsung TV Plus Adds New Local News Channels

Samsung has added a number of channels to its Samsung TV Plus offering including Telemundo Regional News Channels in Florida and California and ABC local news stations, ABC7 Bay Area and ABC 13 Houston.

Two other Telemundo services, Noticias Telemundo Noreste and Noticias Telemundo Texas, will join Samsung TV Plus in April.

The launch of the Telemundo services marks the first local Spanish-language news content available on Samsung TV Plus, the device manufacturer’s 100% free streaming TV and video-on-demand service available on all 2016-2023 Samsung Smart TVs and most Samsung Galaxy mobile devices.

Each channel offers content created by Telemundo-owned stations located in each state/region.

“We’re proud to expand our partnership with Samsung and bring our premium Spanish-language local news from Telemundo stations to Samsung TV Plus users,” said Matt Schnaars, president, NBCUniversal Content Distribution. “As we continue to grow NBCUniversal’s footprint in the FAST landscape, we recognize the diversity of NBCUniversal viewers, importance of local news programming and are committed to offering premium content that resonates with Hispanic audiences everywhere.”

“As Telemundo stations continue to lead the industry as the only premium Spanish-language local news FAST channels in the streaming space, we are excited to make our Telemundo stations’ best-in-class journalism and content available to reach millions of Samsung TV Plus users and introduce new audiences to our best-in-class news and programming,” said Ozzie Martinez, executive vice president of multiplatform news, original programming and standards, Telemundo Station Group.

This launch follows last year’s launch of NBC stations’ FAST channels on Samsung TV Plus.

In addition to the news channels, Samsung expanded its lineup of 250+ services with LOL! Network, Horror 24/7 and four Vevo music channels.