Samsung Ships 2023 Neo QLED 8K, 4K TVs

RIDGEFIELD PARK, N.J.—Authorized Samsung retailers are making the company’s 2023 Neo QLED 8K TV and Neo QLED 4K TV available to shoppers this week for the first time, the company said today.

The latest models join the company’s large home entertainment portfolio, which includes The Frame and The Freestyle models, projectors and home audio.

The new 8K and 4K Neo QLED models offer brilliant picture, dynamic audio and seamless connectivity. They are vivid enough to be used in bright rooms, Samsung said.

The models rely on Samsung Quantum Mini LED technology, which powers up to 33 million pixels and delivers 1 billion colors. Offering an advanced Neural Quantum Processor that leverages 14-bit processing and AI upscaling, the new QLED TVs up-res content automatically to 4K or 8K resolution, it said.

Both new televisions automatically apply scene-by-scene high dynamic range (HDR) in real time with Auto HDR Remastering and leverage Anti-Glare and Ultra Viewing Angle technology, it said.

The virtually bezel-free Neo QLED 8K TV is powered by a grid of Samsung Quantum Mini LEDs. The Samsung Quantum Matrix Pro brings the smallest details to life with 1.5 times more lighting zones than standard Quantum Matrix Technology, it said.

Besides the Neural Quantum Processor that leverages AI, the new television supports Dolby Atmos, Object Tracking Sound Pro and Q-Symphony 3.0, it said.

The Neo QLED 4K offers a 4K upscaler, Quantum Mini LED technology, Neo Quantum HDR+ and HDR10+, Samsung said.

Both models have had their color validated by experts at Pantone.