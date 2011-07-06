Samsung Claims 60 Percent U.S. 3DTV Market Share



RIDGEFIELD PARK, N.J.: Samsung Electronics America announced that it has surpassed the 60 percent market share in the U.S. 3D TV market, according to data from the NPD Group.



Specifically, for the time period May 22-June 18, 2011, Samsung had a unit and dollar share of 61 percent in the 3D TV market, which includes both LED and plasma 3D TVs. In addition, according to NPD’s Retail Tracking Service, Samsung has over 50 percent unit and dollar market share for April to May, 2011.



Samsung lowered prices on its 3DTV glasses as of May 1. Battery-operated 3D active glasses are now $49.99, the company said.



