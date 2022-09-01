Samba TV to Provide Relo Metrics with Linear TV Data, Insights

SAN FRANCISCO—Samba TV has inked a deal with Relo Metrics, a sports sponsorship intelligence platform, to provide brands, sports teams, and agencies new insights into sponsorship effectiveness on linear television.

Relo Metrics’ sponsorship intelligence platform is used by hundreds of sports teams, brands and agencies to quantify their sponsorship exposure across all digital channels.

With a global addressable footprint of 46 million opted-in televisions, Samba TV’s software is integrated at the chipset level into 24 of the leading, global CTV brands, providing first-party insight into viewership data across broadcast, cable, over-the-top, and digital media.

Using Samba TV’s proprietary ACR technology and smart TV viewership data, Relo Metrics customers will be able to measure the television reach of in-stadium branding as well as have a more accurate and holistic view into their sponsorship’s exposure, impressions and reach across every piece of digital sports content.

“This is the year of measurement and currency innovation and we are pleased to announce this first-in-kind partnership to enable a new currency in sports sponsorships,” said Samba TV co-founder and CEO Ashwin Navin. "Our data confirms that in terms of reach, sports represent 80% of the top 50 linear programs in the last quarter alone. There is a huge opportunity to lean into new measurement capabilities to unlock a clear view into the value of sponsorships in this arena. We are excited to partner with a market leader like Relo Metrics to put data at the heart of decision-making.”

“As sports content media rights continue to become diversified across linear and OTT platforms, it was important for our customers at Relo Metrics to find the right partner to provide accurate and cross-channel broadcast measurement,” said Brian Kim, CEO of Relo Metrics. “Integrating Samba TV’s content viewership solutions into our sponsorship intelligence platform not only provides our customers a clearer way to measure their sponsorship exposure across TV, it will ultimately allow us to surface new insights and maximize the impact of sponsorship revenue for our customers.”